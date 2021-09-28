Cardinals fans appreciate this unique time in Cardinal history

After a historic road trip, the last homestand of the season started Tuesday night, but anticipation was underway well before noon

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have not secured a spot in the World Series. They haven’t even made it to the playoffs.

Yet.

Still, these are historic times in Cardinal Nation, on the heels of a 16-game, record-setting win streak.

After a historic road trip, the last homestand of the season started Tuesday night. But anticipation was underway well before noon.

At the Busch Stadium ticket windows, Cardinals fan Phil Bisch said, “I want to be a part of this amazing streak they’re on.”

Anjanette Willis said, “I’m here to get tickets to this game, tonight. Hopefully we can clinch!”

Bob Pollihan predicted just that.

“They’ll clinch either tonight or tomorrow,” said Pollihan. “Whatever. They’re going to clinch.”

Regardless, there is a new high watermark in Cardinal Nation: 16 wins in a row. It’s the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Jeff Howe characterized it.

“Amazing,” said Howe. “Absolutely amazing. Especially considering where they were a month ago.”

It’s something a who’s who of Cardinals were never able to achieve, and yet they are immortalized in bronze statues outside Busch Stadium.

Is that a sparkle in the eyes of Enos Slaughter? Is there an ever-so-subtle thumbs-up from Cool Papa Bell?

Many people had given up on our modern-day Redbirds.

Adrian Hendricks remained faithful before the win streak.

“You can call my brother-in-law, he'll tell you,” said Hendricks, laughing. “He gave up.”

Hendricks' brother-in-law was not alone.

“This is a surprise,” said Diane Davis-Glore. “I’m like, well, is this another 2011? We’ll see, right?”

Gail Hornsey said, “Oh my God! We’re going to go all the way.”

There are many comparisons to the 2011 World Series Championship season.

Chris Tierney-Hurst became a father to a son during Game 1.

“What matters is how you finish," said Tierney-Hurst. "That’s 2011 all the way through and I’ve been trying to tell my son that. He was being born at the time, with me screaming in the labor room. He wasn’t part of that, but he gets to be part of this, now.”

There are those who will say the media is jinxing the winning streak by drawing attention to it. That could also have been said when the winning streak stood at four games. Or six. Or eight. Or 10. Or 12. Or 14.