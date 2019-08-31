ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have announced their game against the Reds on Friday night has been postponed due to weather.

The team will play a double-header on Sunday against Cincinnati, at 12:05 and 6:05.

The team was already scheduled to play a double-header against the Reds on Sunday, to make up for a June 5 game that have been postponed.

That's a lot of baseball in St. Louis in a 48 hour period with four games this weekend.

The Cardinals are currently a game up on the Cubs in the NL Central.

