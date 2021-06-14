The struggling Cardinals return to Busch with no capacity limits

It's the first regular season game without capacity limits since September 2019

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are in a slump. The team only has two wins in the month of June and is coming off a three-game losing streak to the Cubs. Maybe more fans in the stands can help turn its luck around.

Starting with the team's Monday, June 14 game vs the Marlins, Busch Stadium no longer has seating capacity limits.

“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”

The 2021 season started with capacity capped at 32%. That's roughly 15,000 fans. In May, the Cardinals got permission from the city of St. Louis to nearly double capacity to about 30,000 fans. According to MLB.com, the largest turnout so far this year was 26,027 fans for a game against the Cubs on May 22.

To entice fans to return to Busch Stadium, the Cardinals are offering tickets as low as $6 to some summer games. Tickets for the series vs the Marlins start at $10. The team has also brought back its Ballpark Pass subscription service for $35 a month.

While capacity limits are lifted, some COVID-19 protocols remain, including mobile-only ticketing, cashless transactions and no bags permitted.