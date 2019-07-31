ST. LOUIS — It'd be fair to say the Cardinals' fan base has been a bit underwhelmed so far during the MLB trade deadline season.

The Cards have acquired two left-handed relievers in the past few days, in Zac Rosscup and Adalberto Mejia. Neither currently has an ERA under 5.00 in big league action in 2019.

Cardinals GM Michael Girsch addressed the state of the club heading into the deadline on Tuesday before the team kicked off a series with the Cubs. Teams must have completed all trades by Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Throughout the interview, Girsch reiterated the club wasn't going to make a move simply to make a move.

"Our mission is to field a playoff caliber team every year, and that means you can't give away 2021, 2022 and 2023 blindly in pursuit of 2019. There has to be a rational approach to this, and that's what we're trying to do. We want to help this team and make a move, but we can't force it to happen," Girsch said on Tuesday.

