Cardinals announce Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cardinals tweeted the announcement from their official Twitter account.
"Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19," John Mozeliak said in a statement released by the team. "He is self-isolating and is currently asymptomatic. We are still awaiting results from earlier tests and will provide an update as information becomes available," Cardinals President Of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak stated in the tweet.
Montero is the third player publicly acknowledged to have tested positive for the virus after the Cardinals announced pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez tested positive earlier this week.
