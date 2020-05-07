x
Cardinals announce Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19

Montero is the third Cardinals player acknowledged to have tested positive for the virus
Credit: Jasen Vinlove
Mar 7, 2018; Jupiter, FL, USA; A view of a St. Louis Cardinals on a glove sits on the bench in the dugout during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals tweeted the announcement from their official Twitter account.

"Elehuris Montero has tested positive for COVID-19," John Mozeliak said in a statement released by the team. "He is self-isolating and is currently asymptomatic. We are still awaiting results from earlier tests and will provide an update as information becomes available," Cardinals President Of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak stated in the tweet.

Montero is the third player publicly acknowledged to have tested positive for the virus after the Cardinals announced pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez tested positive earlier this week.

