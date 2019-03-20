JUPITER, Fla. — It was another disappointing day for the Cardinals offense on Wednesday as they were held to just three hits and were shutout by the Marlins.

The game came just three days after the Marlins carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals finished that game with just two hits, although they did score two runs in the ninth.

Drew Robinson had two of the hits on Wednesday, including a double, while Dexter Fowler had the only other hit.

The Cardinals rank last in the majors this spring in runs and batting average.

Here is how the game broke down:

High: Mike Mayers pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four.

Low: Tyler O’Neill was 0-of-3 and struck out twice, lowering his spring average to .180. He has struck out 17 times in 50 at-bats.

At the plate: The three hits represented the Cardinals’ total number of baserunners in the game as they failed to draw a walk and Miami did not commit an error … The Cardinals were 0-of-5 with runners in scoring position … The Cardinals have scored 89 runs in 26 games while positing a combined .225 batting average.

On the mound: After keeping the Marlins scoreless in the first three innings, Daniel Ponce de Leon could not get through the fourth, when he gave up five runs … In addition to Mayers, Dominic Leone, Alex Reyes and Tyler Webb all turned in a scoreless inning of relief … Leone has not allowed a run in seven innings this spring.

Off the field: Pitchers Austin Gomber and Ponce de Leon were optioned to Memphis, where they will begin the season in the Triple A team’s starting rotation … Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha got their work in on a back field on Wednesday. It was announced that they will be the opposing starters for Monday night’s exhibition game between the Cardinals and their Triple A team in Memphis.

Up next: Jake Woodford, one of the organization’s rising pitching prospects, will be brought back over from the minor league camp to get the start in Thursday’s game against the Yankees. The Cardinals have four games left before leaving Florida.

RELATED: Tyler O'Neill: More than just muscles

RELATED: Heir apparent? Andrew Knizner is up to the pressure of following a legend