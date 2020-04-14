ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced an additional $1 million to help support seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees who have been affected by the delayed start of the baseball season.

The second fund is being created through a $1 million grant by Cardinals Care, the team’s community foundation.

The Cardinals Care Relief Fund is designed to provide relief to 2020 seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees, a news release said. This group of workers, estimated to be close to 1,900, includes concession employees, emergency medical and security personnel, cleanup crew members and others who work for companies that contract with the Cardinals to provide services to the team.

Cardinals Care is partnering with the St. Louis Community Foundation, which is holding and administering the fund, to process eligible recipients and implement the grant program. Eligible recipients will receive a one-time grant of $450. Any excess funds left after the initial grants are processed will go to cases of severe hardship.

“We are committed to helping the St. Louis community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in the release. “Providing financial support for our seasonal and game-day employees is critical, and we consider all Busch Stadium workers — regardless of what company name is on their paycheck — to be part of the Cardinals family.”

RELATED: Cardinals announce $1 million fund for employees, will honor per diem for minor leaguers

The first fund — which was announced as part of the league-wide 30-club, $30-million effort in March — will help about 1,350 part-time and game-day employees, including ushers, event staff, scoreboard operators, grounds crew, retail staff, carpenters, laborers, interns and others, according to a news release from the Cardinals.

Financial support for these employees will range from $500 to $1,275, depending on tenure and other factors. Employees will receive the funds starting Tuesday either through direct deposit or mailed checks.

Busch Stadium contract employees eligible for grant assistance from the Cardinals Care Relief Fund should apply for support by clicking here.

“We’re grateful that the organization is in a position to help support those financially impacted in our region,” said Michael Hall, Vice President, Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “We remain committed to helping the community get through these difficult times.”

More sports headlines

Why you’ll have to wait a little longer for that St. Louis MLS team name

Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set