Opening day spirit alive and well even outside of downtown

Syberg's Chesterfield sees steady flow of Cardinals fans for first home game

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Syberg's in Chesterfield may be 24 miles from Busch Stadium, but the Cardinals spirit was still alive and well Thursday afternoon. If it wasn't for the Master's Tournament every TV in the sports bar would have been fixed on the Cards.

"It's opening day and it's the Masters, so we're ready," Doug Slater told 5 On Your Side. Slater and a group of friends gathered around the bar to watch the double header: Masters day one and Cardinals opening day.

Wearing his old Cardinals jacket for good luck, Slater's friend John Meyer said, "This shirt has been to many opening days, but we are all retired now so we don't drive that far anymore."

Dean Johnson had to work Thursday, but he wasn't sad about it.

"I just feel like opening day is a holiday for everyone in St. Louis," he said.

Johnson is the general manager at Syberg's in Chesterfield. He told 5 On Your Side most of the crowd will be downtown, but that he doesn't expect his restaurant to be slow either.

"We know we are going to be steady and busy all day. We know people are coming in and they're going to have a great attitude. We are all looking for a Birds win," Johnson said.

The return of Cardinals great Albert Pujols had the bar buzzing. Johnson said having Pujols back with Wainwright and Molina will make it a very memorable year for the Cardinals.