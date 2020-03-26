ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announced the club's latest roster moves on Thursday. The team might not have any games set to play, but they're still rounding the team into shape.

On Thursday the club assigned pitchers Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and Junior Fernandez as well as catcher Andrew Knizner to the AAA Memphis roster.

Reyes, formerly one of the top prospects in baseball, has been working his way back from a number of injuries.

Cabrera and Fernandez both saw time in the Cardinals' bullpen late in the year last season.

Knizner, the current heir apparent to veteran Yadier Molina, was third on the depth chart behind Molina and fellow veteran Matt Wieters.

Related Stories

RELATED: Baseball’s on hold, so we’re playing the Cardinals schedule on MLB 20 The Show

RELATED: Wainwright family donates $250,000 to help minor leaguers during coronavirus stoppage

RELATED: MLB is streaming a memorable game from your favorite team for opening day

RELATED: 7-inning doubleheaders? MLBers open to considering new ideas

RELATED: Pros, preps and weekend warriors go virtual amid pandemic