The St. Louis Cardinals are sending struggling outfielder Harrison Bader to Memphis, the club confirmed Monday night.

Bader is hitting just .195 in 90 games for the Cardinals this season with six home runs and 19 RBI.

In July alone, Bader is hitting just .146 with a .239 on-base percentage.

The club has not yet confirmed a corresponding move.

RELATED: Cardinals trade with Dodgers for lefty reliever Zac Rosscup

RELATED: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt named National League player of the week

RELATED: Opinion | Trevor Bauer would instantly become the Cardinals' best starting pitcher

RELATED: Fire investigation underway after report of 'explosion' at St. Louis home