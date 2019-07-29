Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is getting some recognition for his historic week that wrapped up on Sunday.

Major League Baseball named Goldschmidt the National League's player of the week on Monday.

From July 22 to July 28, Goldschmidt slugged six home runs (all in consecutive games), drove in 13 runs and had an average of .345 with a 1.353 OPS.

Goldschmidt was only the third Cardinals player in history to homer in six consecutive games, accomplishing the feat in four games in Pittsburgh against the Pirates, and then in two more games at home against the Astros.

Mark McGwire (1997-1998) and Matt Carpenter (2018) are the other Cardinals to homer in six straight games.

Over the past week, Goldschmidt improved his batting average by seven points and his OPS by 37 points. He also now boasts 24 home runs and 57 RBI on the season.

Twins slugger Nelson Cruz took home the honor in the American League.

