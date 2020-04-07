Cardinals announce 2 players test positive for COVID-19

The Cardinals are waiting on additional test results for the virus and expect to have more information on Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Saturday that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19

The announcement on the team’s Twitter account said that pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez have tested positive for the virus.

The Cardinals are waiting on additional test results for the virus and expect to have more information on Sunday.

“We did have two players test positive for COVID-19. We did have two players test positive for COVID-19, Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera. We also have a few tests pending and will know more tomorrow,” President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in the tweet.

These two positive COVID-19 test results come just two days after the Cardinals returned to practice at Busch Stadium.