The Major League Cardinals aren't the only ones on a hot streak right now.

Outfield prospect Dylan Carlson is absolutely destroying the minor leagues.

Carlson was just named the Texas League player of the year at double-A. In 108 games for Springfield, Carlson hit .281, with 21 home runs, 59 RBI, 18 stolen bases and an OPS of .882.

Carlson's break out campaign couldn't be ignored any longer, and on August 15, the rising star was promoted to Memphis.

The higher level hasn't seemed to phase Carlson so far.

In 13 games for the Redbirds Carlson is hitting .385/.439/.654 and has seven extra base hits (including three home runs).

We traveled to Springfield to just before his recent promotion, to get to know the red-hot prospect a little better.

Watch: Dylan Carlson is ready for the spotlight

The Cardinals have made it clear, Carlson won't be jumping all the way to the big leagues in 2019, but he's set himself up for a legitimate shot at cracking the Major League roster some time in 2020.

