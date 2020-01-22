ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are keeping some stability at the catcher position going into 2020, with veteran Matt Wieters returning to the team.

The Cardinals announced they're bringing Wieters back on a one-year deal.

Wieters, 33, appearing in 67 games for the Cardinals in 2019, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 27 runs.

A four-time all-star and former first round pick, Wieters starred in Baltimore and Washington before coming to the Cardinals in 2019.

With the official signing of Wieters, The Cardinals now have a full 40-man Major League roster.

