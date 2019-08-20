ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have recalled their opening day center fielder Harrison Bader during their series against the Brewers.

Bader was hitting just .195 with six home runs and 19 RBI when he was optioned to Memphis on July 29.

Since then, he batted .317 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games at triple-A.

The Cardinals are sending down outfield prospect Randy Arozarena to make room for Bader.

Arozarena only appeared in three games for the Cardinals, going two for eight and finding it hard to crack the lineup.

Arozarena was tearing up Memphis at the time of his call up on August 13. In the minors this season, Arozarena is hitting .349 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI. He will be available to rejoin the roster in just over a week, when rosters expand in September.

RELATED: Cardinals fall just short of no-hitter in win over Brewers

RELATED: The day Eddie Gaedel became a St. Louis legend

RELATED: Opinion | Mike Shildt's managing methods are bringing back bad memories of the Mike Matheny Era

RELATED: Mike Bush remembers a classic interview with the legendary Jack Buck