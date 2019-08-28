The Cardinals have granted infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson his unconditional release.

Robinson was acquired from the Texas Rangers last offseason for third baseman Patrick Wisdom, and was supposed to add some left-handed hitting depth off the bench.

Robinson broke spring camp with the big club, but only appeared in five games before being sent to Memphis. He had one hit in seven Major League at-bats.

At Memphis, Robinson hit .265 with six home runs and 28 RBI, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury.

Robinson's release opens up a spot on the Cardinals' 40-man roster.

