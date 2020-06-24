Cardinals reliever John Brebbia undergoes Tommy John surgery

Before the season can even begin, the Cardinals have been dealt a blow to the bullpen

ST. LOUIS — A day after Cardinals fans got good news about the start of the 2020 season, they got some bad news about their bullpen.

In a call with the media on Wednesday, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that reliever John Brebbia had undergone Tommy John surgery "about three weeks ago" according to Rob Rains of STL Sports Page.

Brebbia will be moved to the injured list and will all but certainly miss the 2020 season, and part of 2021 as well.

According to Rains, Mozeliak said Brebbia had discomfort in his elbow near the end of spring training and further testing in April and May led to the surgery.

Brebbia has been one of the Cardinals' most consistent performers out of the bullpen over the past few seasons, compiling a 3.14 ERA in 175 innings.

In 2019, Brebbia went 3-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 72 innings.