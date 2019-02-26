JUPITER, Fla. – A contract extension is expected to be formally announced for Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas Tuesday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida.

A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the spring training complex in Jupiter. The 30-year-old is a Jupiter native.

The Cardinals signed Mikolas in 2017 to a two-year deal worth $15.5 million. In his first season with the Cardinals, he had an 18-4 record with a 2.83 ERA in over 200 innings pitched.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB network, the extension is expected to be $68 million over four years. The deal is expected to start in 2020.