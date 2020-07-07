Cardinals ticket refund policy for 2020 season

Single game and theme ticket buyers will be refunded their full purchase price, including all fees

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced a ticket refund and credit policy for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 24, the Cardinals will open up the season at Busch Stadium with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The season will wrap up on Sept. 27 at Busch Stadium when the team takes on the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to the Cardinals website, refund policy applies to the following games:

July 1-2 vs. Nationals; 3-5 vs. Brewers; 17-19 vs. Yankees; 20-22 vs. Giants; 23-26 vs. Cubs

Aug. 7-9 vs. Reds; 10-12 vs. Pirates; 14-16 vs. Brewers; 28-30 vs. Pirates; 31 vs. Phillies

Sept. 1-3 vs. Phillies; 10-13 vs. Cubs; 15-16 vs. Royals; 21-23 vs. Brewers

Season ticket holders – full, half and 27-game plan

Season ticket holders will receive an account credit to be used on a future game. If a refund is desired, the season ticket holder should email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com, or contact their personal account executive.

Single game tickets/ theme tickets

Single game and theme ticket buyers will be refunded their full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium box office.

10-game, 6-game and 5-game packs

Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium box office.

All-inclusive and party suite tickets

All-inclusive and party suite tickets will be refunded their full purchase price, including fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium box office.

Luxury suite tickets

Cardinals luxury suite holders will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their suite refund options.

Group tickets

Consignment group tickets (300+ tickets) Group Leader will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their specific group ticket refund options.

Small group tickets (20-299 tickets) will be refunded their full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium box office.

Cash/gift card ticket purchases at Busch Stadium

Tickets purchased in person at the Busch Stadium box office with cash or Cardinals gift cards will need to be returned in order to receive a refund. Fans holding these tickets can utilize the printable refund on cardinals.com.

Stubhub/other secondary market ticket purchases

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub, or any other secondary ticket provider, should contact the provider’s customer service staff regarding their impacted game tickets. The Cardinals are not able to facilitate any credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.