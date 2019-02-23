JUPITER, Fla. – Spring training is certainly off to a better start this year for Max Schrock than was the case a year ago.

Schrock came off the bench to drive in four runs, including hitting one of the Cardinals’ two three-run homers, to highlight a 20-hit attack on Saturday in the first game of the pre-season schedule.

A year ago Schrock did not even get onto the field for a spring training game in Florida after he was injured on the day that he arrived in camp, joining the Cardinals from Oakland in the trade that sent Stephen Piscotty to the A’s.

“Last year he showed up and introduced himself to everyone and an hour later he had a setback and missed most of the camp,” said manager Mike Shildt. “It was good for him to get on the field. I know he’s worked hard, and clearly had good at-bats today.”

The only game Schrock was able to play last year came when the Cardinals played in Montreal just before opening the regular season. Schrock then went to Memphis, where he spent the entire season.

“I got to play the first game, so it’s definitely a better start,” Schrock said. “It was just good to be out there finally and running around a little bit, just playing baseball again. It’s been a while.”

Schrock missed all of last spring after straining an oblique muscle during his first workout.

“Prepared all off-season and then strained my oblique on the first day of camp,” Schrock said. “That was pretty much it. I didn’t do anything after that. It’s nice to be out there for the first game and have some good swings.”

Here’s how the game broke down:

High: The offensive stars were four players who likely will open the season in Memphis: Schrock, Ramon Urias – who hit the team’s second three-run homer – and Lane Thomas and Tommy Edman, who each had three hits.

Low: Jack Flaherty gave up two hits and Miami’s only run and walked one in his one inning of work.

At the plate: Schrock had an RBI single and a double to go with his three-run homer, which came in a five-run sixth inning after Urias hit his three-run homer in a five-run fifth inning … Drew Robinson, competing for a utility infield spot, had a double and an RBI among his two hits while scoring twice … The Cardinals also got two hits from Urias, Andrew Knizner (including a double) and Rangel Ravelo … Jedd Gyorko had the other RBI with a fourth-inning single … 20-year-old non-roster outfielder Dylan Carlson, probably headed for Springfield to start the season, came in off the bench and went 1-of-4, getting an infield single.

On the mound: Miles Mikolas got the start after it was announced before the game that he also will start the regular-season opener on March 28 in Milwaukee. He worked two scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced, striking one out … The day’s standout performers on the mound were left-hander Tommy Layne and right-hander Ryan Helsley. Layne, a native of St. Charles, struck out three right-handed batters in his only inning of work while Helsley, who missed much of last season because of arm fatigue, struck out three in his two scoreless innings and hit 100 mph on the stadium’s radar gun.

Off the field: Shildt said there was some discussion, but not much debate, before naming Mikolas to start the first game of the regular season after his big year last season. “It’s a recognition for last year,” Shildt said. “It’s completely well deserved.” … It also was announced before the game that Jose Martinez had agreed to a two-year contract worth a reported $3.25 million that includes a signing bonus, plus incentives. It’s the first multi-year contract in Martinez’s career and came after the team received some overtures this winter about selling Martinez to a team in Japan, where he could have earned more money. “When you look at the impact he’s had on this club and what he means to the team … it just felt like it was the right thing to do,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. The deal covers the 2020 season, when Martinez would have been eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Up next: Paul Goldschmidt is scheduled to make his Cardinals debut on Sunday in a game in Jupiter against the Washington Nationals. Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler also are set for their first appearances of the spring. Michael Wacha will get the start on the mound and will be followed by Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant.

