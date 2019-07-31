The Cardinals have reportedly traded infielder Jedd Gyorko to the Dodgers just ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

MLB Network and the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the news on Twitter around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, an hour before the deadline was set to expire.

The Cardinals have officially announced the trade in its entirety.

Left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani is heading back to the Cardinals along with minor leaguer Tony Abreu. The Cardinals are also sending 2019/2020 International Cap Space and cash considerations to Los Angeles.

Cingrani is a seven year veteran who has spent time with the Dodgers and Reds. He is currently on the 60-day IL recovering from left shoulder surgery.

Gyorko is currently on the IL for the Cardinals, and was just moved to the 60-day IL, but is expected to be ready to play soon.

In four years in St. Louis, Gyorko has 63 home runs in 180 RBI while batting .256.

Gyorko had his best season in the majors with the Cardinals in 2016 where he hit 30 home runs and slugged .495.

Gyorko took to Twitter himself to tweet out a thank you to St. Louis around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

