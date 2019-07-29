The Cardinals have struck their first deal of the trade deadline.

The club announced Monday on Twitter they have acquired left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

Rosscup has already pitched for the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mariners this season, to the tune of a 5.00 ERA in 18 innings.

A six year veteran, Rosscup also spent time with the Cubs and holds a career 5.16 ERA.

The Cardinals said Rosscup will be assigned to the AAA Memphis roster.

