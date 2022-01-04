Cardinals Winter Warm-Up canceled due to MLB lockout

The event was scheduled for Jan. 15-17 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up has been canceled, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday. The biggest Cardinals fundraiser was scheduled for Jan. 15-17 but will no longer happen as the MLB lockout continues.

“The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” said Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals and chairman of the Board of Cardinals Care in a release.

The event was virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also going to be at a new location this year, Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Winter Warm-Up had been previously held at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

Fans who bought tickets will automatically get a refund to the credit card they used, the release said. Even though the event is canceled, fans are still able to participate in the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up online 50/50 Raffle. It's open through Jan. 17 at 3 p.m.

“We look forward to resuming the Warm-Up next year,” said Michael Hall, vice president community relations and executive director of Cardinals Care, in the release.

MLB locked out the players' association following the expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1. Lawyers for MLB and the union have not met to discuss central economic issues since the lockout began. Players are scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.