JUPITER, Fla. — The top story of the Cardinals’ game on Tuesday against the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla., was supposed to be Alex Reyes making his first appearance of the spring as he works his way back from injuries that forced him to miss virtually all of the last two seasons.

But before Reyes got to the mound, Jack Flaherty got there first. And so too did Jordan Hicks.

Flaherty, making his first start and third appearance of the spring, turned in a dominating four innings which featured seven consecutive strikeouts between the second and fourth. He had nine total, coming against just 13 batters.

In Flaherty’s scoreless outing he gave up just two hits, on a grounder up the middle and a bloop single, and did not walk a batter.

Hicks relieved in the sixth and struck out four in his only inning of work, thanks to a wild pitch. Five of his pitches were timed at 103 miles per hour on the stadium radar gun.

Reyes pitched the seventh inning, and not surprisingly, struggled with his control. He issued two walks, including one to the first hitter he faced, who later came around to score on a sacrifice fly. He did get one strike out, on a curve ball for a called strike three.

Here is how the game broke down:

High: Six Cardinals pitchers combined to strike out 16 Phillies while issuing only two walks, both by Reyes.

Low: Francisco Pena had to leave the game in the seventh inning after an awkward swing and what appeared to be a possible oblique injury which could keep him sidelined for the rest of the spring and cost him a chance to compete against Matt Wieters for the backup catcher spot.

At the plate: The Cardinals were limited to just four hits, including a double by Edmundo Sosa … Their only run came on a pinch-hit single by Max Schrock in the eighth inning … Marcell Ozuna was 0-of-2 and is still hitless this spring, although he did reach base on a walk …

On the mound: Flaherty, Andrew Miller, Hicks, Reyes and Dominic Leone combined to allow just five hits through the first eight innings … The Phillies broke the 1-1 tie in the ninth off Genesis Cabrera, who retired the first two batters he faced but then gave up an infield single, another single and a double.

Off the field: Yadier Molina is scheduled to catch Miles Mikolas on Wednesday in Jupiter in what is being called a “squad” game. Mikolas will be pitching primarily against minor leaguers on a back field at the Roger Dean Chevrolet complex. Molina is still scheduled to begin catching in a major-league game on March 14 and says he likely will serve as the DH a couple of times before that game.

Up next: The Cardinals will wrap up their three-day stay on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday playing the Yankees in Tampa. John Gant will get the start.