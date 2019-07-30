The Cardinals had a good deal of news to announce before their big series against the Cubs.

The team announced they have claimed left-handed reliever Adalberto Mejia from the the Los Angeles Angels and that he will be added to the team's 25-man roster upon reporting.

Mejia has appeared in 17 games this season with the Twins and Angels going 0-2 with a 7.32 ERA this season.

This is the second left-handed reliever in as many days the Cardinals have acquired from a Los Angeles team. St. Louis sent cash to the Dodgers in exchange for lefty Zac Rosscup on Monday.

The Cardinals transferred infielder Jedd Gyorko to the 60-day IL to make room for Mejia on the team's 40-man roster.

The Cardinals also announced a corresponding move for the demotion of Harrison Bader to AAA Memphis. Outfielder Lane Thomas will be rejoining the club. Thomas has appeared in 11 games with the big club batting .308 with a home run and four RBI.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna will also begin a rehab stint in Memphis on Tuesday night, working his way back from a finger fracture.

