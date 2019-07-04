ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have announced who will be taking Alex Reyes' place in the bullpen, after news came out after Saturday's game that Reyes would be heading back to Memphis.

Lefty Tyler Webb and righty Giovanny Gallegos are now up with the big league club.

Utilityman Yairo Munoz is also heading back to Memphis to make room for the two new pitchers.

Reyes has given up five runs in just three innings of work out of the bullpen for the Cardinals in 2019. He's also walked six batters in those three innings of work.

"The guy's stuff is there," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "It's just the consistency and feeling like he can execute."

Locker room comments from Shildt on Reyes

Tyler Webb was impressive in spring for the Cardinals posting a 2.77 ERA and only walking one batter in 13 games for the club.

Before Sunday's game Shildt said Webb was the last guy left off the team out of spring.

Locker room comments from Tyler Webb on being recalled