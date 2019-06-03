TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler O’Neill collected two more hits for the Cardinals on Wednesday – and still has not hit a single this spring.

O’Neill hit his fourth homer and then added a double, driving in two runs, as the Cardinals finished their three-game trip to Florida’s west coach with a win over the Yankees in Tampa.

O’Neill is making a strong bid to win a spot on the opening-day roster despite the fact he is just 5-of-21, a .238 average. His four home runs tie him for the second most in the majors this spring.

Here is how the game broke down:

High: The best news of the day for the Cardinals probably occurred in Jupiter, where Yadier Molina caught four innings in a squad game, his first action behind the plate except for catching bullpens and live batting practice.

Low: Harrison Bader was 0-of-3 and struck out twice, dropping his spring average to .118, although he did steal his first base of the spring.

At the plate: Paul DeJong also homered for the Cardinals, his first of the spring, and he added one of the team’s five doubles drove in three runs and also stole a base … The team pounded out 14 hits, including the homers by O’Neill in the second and DeJong in the seventh ..Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt also finished with two hits, as Goldschmidt, who served as the DH, raised his spring average to .429 … Rangel Ravelo, set to play first at Memphis, had three hits and is hitting .400. One of Ravelo’s hits was a single off Aroldis Chapman, whom the Cardinals never hit in the regular season, but he was then picked off first.

On the mound: John Gant started and worked three innings, giving up a three-run homer to Austin Romine in the second. Gant, a candidate for the open spot in the starting rotation to begin the year, gave up four hits, walked one and struck out two … Gant was the only one of the six pitchers used in the game who is likely to make the opening day roster, with all of the others set for minor-league assignments … The other two runs for the Yankees came in the ninth inning, off reliever Mike Hauschild.

Off the field: Molina caught Miles Mikolas, taking his turn in the roation by pitching against Cardinals’ minor leaguers as he worked four innings. Molina threw out three baserunners trying to steal second, including prospect Delvin Perez … Francisco Pena, still hoping to be the backup to Molina, reported that he felt better a day after having to come out of a game because of a strained oblique suffered on a swing. Doctors described the injury as “mild” and said Pena might be able to play again in a week, sooner than originally thought.

Up next: The Cardinals get their first day off of the spring on Thursday, then play a pair of split squad games on Friday, hosting the Nationals in the afternoon and also playing a night game against the Astros in West Palm Beach.