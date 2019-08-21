PHILADELPHIA — With all the soccer news going on today, this puts the icing on the cake.

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd stopped by the Philadelphia Eagles training camp on Tuesday and belts a few 55-yard field goals.

The videos have been all over social media and people are loving it.

Lloyd scored three goals in the 2019 World Cup and has 113 total in her career, seventh all time in women's soccer history.

She's a two-time FIFA Player of the Year and a two-time World Cup champion.

Maybe the Chicago Bears should give her a call...

