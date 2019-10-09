Two highly touted Cardinals outfielders are getting some big time recognition for their stellar minor league seasons.

MLB.com has named Dylan Carlson and Randy Arozarena to their 2019 prospect teams of the year.

Carlson took the minors by storm in 2019.

He was named the Texas League MVP for his play at Double-A Springfield where he slugged .518, hit 21 home runs, scored 81 runs and tallied 51 extra base hits.

Carlson wasn't done there, though.

After a promotion to Triple-A Memphis, Carlson hit .361 with five home runs and an OPS of 1.098 in just 18 games.

Carlson was named to the first prospect team of the year in the outfield.

Arozarena was named to the second team for his impressive showing at Memphis this season that has earned him some time with the big club near the end of this year.

Between 92 games in Springfield and Memphis this season, Arozarena hit .344/.431/.571 with 15 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

The other NL Central teams combined have just one prospect on either of the all-prospect teams.

