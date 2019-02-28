JUPITER, Fla. — With exactly one month to go before the start of the regular season, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is more than pleased with the progress his team has made so far this spring.

“I love where we are,” Shildt said. “Very excited about where we’re at, where the guys are. I had pretty high expectations, but we’re ahead of where I would like to be at this point in the camp.”

Shildt used the term “nuances” about what he has liked best thus far.

“Communication, we use spring to put things in, nail things down, biggest thing is you want progressive ownership of what guys are doing individually, collectively, and we’re seeing it,” Shildt said.

“Seeing guys working toward a concept or getting something down or getting through some of the things we’re implementing. We’re seeing some of the things we’re working on prior to games fundamentally and guys are getting accustomed to, thinking about working ahead of the curve. There’s still work to do.”

Asked if there was one aspect of the team’s performance that he was not pleased with, which was an issue again on Thursday, was the pitchers issuing too many walks.

In their first six games, pitchers have issued 34 walks.

“Not alarming, but you don’t want to ignore it,” Shildt said. “There are components to this game if you simplify it, throwing strikes, making plays, executing your offense and if you do that you’re going to win baseball games. The reason we haven’t had at least one more run than them is there’s been a lot of free passes. I know guys are working on things. I’m not concerned about it moving forward.”

The regular season opens March 28 in Milwaukee.

Here is how the game against the Mets broke down:

High: Matt Carpenter got his first two hits of the spring, including his first home run, which came leading off the bottom of the first inning.

Low: Of the Mets three runs, two scored after the runner reached base on walks to open the fifth inning, off Jack Flaherty, and in the seventh, off Mike Mayers.

At the plate: Dexter Fowler was 0-of-3 and is now hitless in seven at-bats this spring, but Shildt thought his timing was the best it has been so far in the spring. “Encouraging where Dex is going,” Shildt said … The Cardinals’ scored their other run in the eighth on doubles by Dylan Carlson and Edmundo Sosa … Tommy Edman got in the game as a pinch-hitter, making him the only Cardinal to play in the first six games … Drew Robinson, trying to make the team as a backup infielder, had another hit and has a .417 average through the first week of games.

On the mound: Miles Mikolas and Flaherty each worked three innings. Mikolas gave up five hits but managed to keep the Mets scoreless … Flaherty had five strikeouts, but the leadoff walk and a hit batter helped the Mets score twice … Jordan Hicks made his first appearance of the spring. He hit 102 mph twice on the radar gun and struck out the side in the eighth, when his best pitch might have been an 86 mph slider. He did walk one and hit a batter.

Off the field: Matt Wieters was in uniform on Thursday, and said there was a simple reason why he signed with the Cardinals. It was the only contract offer the free agent catcher received, coming on Feb. 25. “I felt like it was about time to get out and get playing,” he said. “There wasn’t much of a free agent market; lot of time sitting around waiting.” Wieters, 32, said this will be the first spring he has to compete for a job since 2009. He has been working out with the team from his alma mater, Georgia Tech, where former Cardinals’ first round pick James Ramsey is an assistant coach. “At this point in my career being with a contender was important to me, and it’s not often when you’ve got 10 years in that you can come learn from a guy (Yadier Molina) who’s got almost 20. I will soak in as much as I can from Yadi and definitely lean on him.” Wieters can get out of his minor-league contract at the end of spring training if he doesn’t make the opening day roster. … Alex Reyes will pitch another live batting practice on Friday and then be scheduled to make his first appearance in a game sometime next week, Shildt said … Outfielder Lane Thomas, who has missed the last four games because of a rib cage issue, likely will be sidelined for a couple more days, according to Shildt … Former Cardinal Rafael Furcal was a guest at the camp on Thursday and spent a few minutes speaking to the team.

Up next: The Cardinals will play their first night game of the spring on Friday, against the Astros in West Palm Beach. John Gant will make his first start and second appearance as the competition for the open spot in the starting rotation continues. Andrew Miller also is set to make his Cardinals’ debut.

Follow Rob Rains on Twitter @RobRains