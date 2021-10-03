The T-Ravs, Shredded Cheese and Rubber Chickens: Collegiate League reveals team names

T-Ravs? Rubber Chickens? Shredded Cheese? These team names are unique to say the least

O'FALLON, Mo. — When the CarShield Collegiate League returns this summer in O'Fallon, it's going to be with a unique flair.

On Wednesday, the league announced the names of the teams that would be competing in the league, and we bet you haven't heard anything like these.

The T-Ravs, Shredded Cheese and Rubber Chickens will join the Adidas Athletics in this year's CarShield Collegiate League.

The T-Ravs (named of course after the St. Louis staple of toasted ravioli) was a fan-submitted team name. The Rubber Chickens' name received the highest fan vote in the final round of team name voting. The Shredded Cheese name finished second behind the Rubber Chickens and just ahead of "the Tires". Their logo is quite literally a muscular block of cheese.

The Adidas Athletics are an established team in the area and will compete in the CarShield Collegiate League for the first time in 2021.

You can actually buy merchandise for these unique teams starting on March 14.

You can find more information about the league and tickets by visiting the O'Fallon Hoots website.