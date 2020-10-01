CASEYVILLE, Ill. — The St. Louis area has had a lot of cool soccer news over the past year, and it got some more on Thursday.

Caseyville native and Althoff High School grad Jack Maher was selected with the second overall pick in the MLS draft by Nashville SC.

The club's general manager actually showed up outside Jack's house in Illinois to make the selection in person, accompanied by a busload of the team's fans.

Watch: Jack Maher talks about being picked second overall

Maher is a 20-year-old defender and was attending the University of Indiana, before deciding to forgo his last two seasons of eligibility.

RELATED: 5 MLS milestones to watch in 2020, including when to expect the new team's name

RELATED: State says $30 Million in tax credits is too much for STL MLS stadium

RELATED: Get to know Carolyn Kindle Betz, the face of St. Louis' new MLS team

RELATED: 10 things St. Louis sports fans can be thankful for in 2019

RELATED: MLS4TheLou hopes for 'shovels in the ground' in January