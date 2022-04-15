x
St. Louis native, former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace dies

The CBC grad also played in four games for his hometown St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. He was 26.
Credit: AP
Arkansas lineman Brian Wallace gets ready to run a play against Mississippi in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

ST. LOUIS — Former CBC High School great and Arkansas football lineman Brian Wallace has died. He was 26.

5 On Your Side had learned that Wallace suffered a double heart attack on Monday and had been in a coma.

Wallace's CBC family expressed their sadness on Twitter.

"So saddened by the passing of Brian Wallace," CBC Football tweeted. "We had the joy of watching him grow into a young man on and off the field.  Always in our hearts.  Love you big fella."  

Arkansas football tweeted out a remembrance of Wallace on Friday, following his death.

"Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback. Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends," the team tweeted.

In high school, Wallace was a 4-star recruit at CBC and the top player in the state of Missouri when he signed with Arkansas in 2014.

In four years at Arkansas, Wallace started 29 games at offensive tackle for the Razorbacks.

Wallace played in four games for his hometown BattleHawks of the XFL, starting in one of them.

