ST. LOUIS — In two days CBC hockey will return to Enterprise Center to battle for the Challenge Cup in the championship game. CBC has become known for its incredibly successful hockey program, which has won 16 Challenge Cup titles.

The Cadets last appeared in the championship game in 2017 where they defeated SLUH. The five seniors who were freshman that year have been hungry to return to the big stage for another chance at a title.

On Wednesday CBC (27-1-0) will get that chance as they face the Vianney Griffins (20-8-1).

In two regular season games this year, the Cadets defeated the Griffins in close matches.

Puck drop is on Wednesday, March 11, at Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 8 p.m.

