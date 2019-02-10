ST. LOUIS — Highly touted St. Louis prep basketball star Caleb Love has decided where he'll be hitting the hardwood for college.

Love announced Tuesday night he is committing to the University of North Carolina.

Love had narrowed his list down to Missouri and UNC, before committing to the Tar Heels Tuesday night.

Love is a five-star guard from CBC and is ranked in the top 50 on ESPN's prep hoops rankings.

Watch: Caleb Love CBC highlights

