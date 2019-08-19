CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local high school is featured in the 'NBA2K20 MyCareer trailer.'

Just after the minute mark, you’ll see the Chaminade gym for a few seconds! Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal both graduated from Chaminade. The school's elite program has produced several NBA players.

‘When the Lights are Brightest’ the NBA 2K20 MyCareer story lets you experience the life of a modern-day NBA player on and off the court. LeBron James is the executive producer.

RELATED: Jayson Tatum proud to help out the youth in St. Louis

RELATED: St. Louis native, NBA star Bradley Beal joins ownership group for POWERplex

RELATED: Bradley Beal wins NBA Community Assist Award

RELATED: St. Louis natives Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum show out at NBA All-Star weekend

RELATED: Chaminade's Luke Kasubke is shooting for the stars

RELATED: Denver Nuggets sign former Chaminade star Tyler Cook

RELATED: St. Louis made | Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal put in work with skills coach Drew Hanlen