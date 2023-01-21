Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, heads to locker room vs. Jags

During the Jaguars’ ensuing possession, Mahomes appeared to be in a heated argument with coach Andy Reid and the training staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the locker room in the second quarter of Kansas City's AFC divisional-round playoff game against Jacksonville on Saturday after hurting his right ankle while getting pulled to the turf.

Mahomes was moving up in the pocket late in the first quarter when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on him. Mahomes managed to make it to the end of the quarter, when the Chiefs training staff taped his ankle, and he proceeded to lead Kansas City to a field goal to regain the lead at 10-7.

During the Jaguars' ensuing possession, Mahomes appeared to be in a heated argument with coach Andy Reid and the training staff. He ultimately threw down his jacket and headed up the tunnel to the Kansas City locker room.

Mahomes was 12 of 15 for 84 yards with a touchdown when he departed.