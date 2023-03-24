Here's where you can watch St. Louis City SC games this season

There are watch parties all over the St. Louis area for City SC games this season.

ST. LOUIS — If you're not cheering on the St. Louis City SC team from the stands at CityPark stadium, a watch party is the next best thing.

There are pre-game parties and watch parties all over the St. Louis area for City SC games this season.

Whether you don't have a ticket or there's an away game, here's a list of places you can watch and celebrate all season long:

CITY On Tap

City SC has its own "official network" of watch party partners that includes dozens of bars and restaurants across the St. Louis area.

The CITY On Tap locations will broadcast every match. Many spots on the list offer special drink and food deals on match days, and certain locations offer shuttles to CityPark.

Locations include bars and restaurants in St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and more.

View the full list of CITY On Tap locations here.

Schlafly Tap Room

Schlafly Tap Room is hosting several pre-match street parties for home matches throughout the season. The street will be blocked off next to the Tap Room on 2100 Locust Street and fans can enjoy beer, food and music before making the walk over to the stadium together.

The pre-match parties start at 4 p.m. and limited paid parking is available on the tap room's lot during most games. Fans can pay $25 for their parking space and will receive a $25 Schlafly gift card in return.

Visit the tap room's website for more information.

Union Station Pep Rally

Union Station has several upcoming pre-game pep rallies for home games. The parties take place on Purina Performance Plaza and include live entertainment, soccer-themed games, Union Station attraction giveaways and more.

Visit Union Station's event calendar for more information.