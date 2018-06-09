The College of the Ozarks announced Wednesday it will "choose its country over company" and will remove all athletic uniforms purchased from Nike that contain the brand's famous swoosh emblem.

The private Christian college announced in a press release that student-athletes will no longer wear the brand in response to the company's 30th-anniversary ad campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in a news release. “If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.”

College of the Ozarks has taken stands on its views regarding patriotism, the American flag and the national anthem in the past.

The college announced in September 2018 that the school would walk away from any game where the opposing team takes a knee, sits or turns its back on the American flag or national anthem.

The college revised its sports competition contracts to stipulate that all participating players must respect the flag and national anthem.

The announcement caused the NAIA to move the 2018 Men's Division II Basketball National Tournament from the school, which had hosted the tournament for the previous 18 seasons. The tournament is now played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Nike is free to campaign as it sees fit, as the College is free, and honor-bound by its mission and goals, to ensure that it respects our country and those who truly served and sacrificed,” Dr. Marci Linson — the vice president for patriotic activities and dean of admissions — said in the release.

Tuesday morning, #NikeBoycott was trending on social media after the athletic-gear manufacturer used Labor Day to roll out a 30th-anniversary "Just Do It" ad campaign featuring Kaepernick.

"Believe in something," reads the Nike tagline. "Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Kaepernick has earned the ire of many, including President Donald Trump, for kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games as a way of protesting racism and injustice.

In response, some angry consumers have gone online posting photos and videos of burned and cut-up Nikes in protest, USA Today reported.

A "Just Do It" advertisement for Nike is slated to run on NBC on Thursday night as the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles open the NFL season, a person with knowledge told USA TODAY Sports.

The two-minute ad is voiced by Kaepernick and is scheduled to run near the start of the game, according to the person who requested anonymity because plans for the ad had not been made public as of Wednesday afternoon.

