The college football landscape continues to shift following a second successive week of upsets that saw teams fall into or out of contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff picture or placement in the AP's Top 25. Except, of course, at the very top where Alabama's Crimson Tide resides and has since the beginning of this season.

Here's a blood-curdling fact on Halloween — 'Bama is scary good! The consensus No. 1 Tide rolls into Death Valley for a prime-time SEC West showdown with LSU's fourth-ranked Tigers Saturday featuring an offense that rolls up points unlike any other in the program's storied history. The defense may not feature its customary allotment of NFL-caliber standouts but the arsenal of playmakers at the disposal of sensational sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa and offensive coordinator Michael Locksley are more than enough to make any opponents' hairs stand up on the back of their collective necks.

Clemson checks in at No. 2 after throttling Florida State in a game that true freshman signal caller Trevor Lawrence continued to cement his case as the ACC's top newcomer. The guy has a cannon for an arm, making any throw with relative ease. Following these Tigers is Brian Kelly's Irish of Notre Dame, a team that's rebounded from last year's very disappointing finish that had Kelly all but fired in most pundits eyes. They've responded with the type of performance reminiscent of the Irish of old, one that has the team in complete control of their destiny to be one of the playoff participants.

Head coach Ed Orgeron's No. 4 Bayou Bengals would love nothing more than to knock Nick Saban and his squad from their perch in their contest that's being touted as the Game of the Year. The trick will be for the talented cornerbacks of self-proclaimed DBU to disrupt the timing between 'Bama's receivers and Tagovailoa, chucking the wideouts with press or man-to-man coverage and in the process, allow the secondary to treat themselves to some turnovers. Stopping the run and limiting big pass plays is a lot to ask of the 14-point underdogs at home but they'll have to be at their best along with the offense.

Michigan sits at No. 5 and Jim Harbaugh's squad, equipped with an ultra-stingy defense, is certain to move up should Notre Dame, LSU or Clemson slip up. Ohio State all but sealed their fate by falling to Purdue's Boilermakers when ranked No. 2. Coach Urban Meyer looked as run down and worn as his defense that dreadful evening in West Lafayette, Indiana. Michigan can deliver the ultimate knockout punch when the two square off Nov. 24 in Ann Arbor. The 6th-ranked Texas Longhorns fell all the way to #15 after their loss to Oklahoma State in a shootout in Stillwater last Saturday.

Georgia's No. 6-ranked Bulldogs remained in play for the playoffs with an impressive win over the Gators in the "The Swamp". Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm showed the poise and pocket presence of a veteran in completing 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns. He and his teammates will have to take their show on the road again, this time to Lexington, Kentucky, against the No. 12 Wildcats, improbable winners against hapless Missouri on the game's final, un-timed play, in a tilt to decide the SEC East Champion. For one weekend, football will be King at Kentucky. Who'd have thunk it? Stranger things have happened but, after all, it is Halloween!

My, how the mighty have fallen. Oklahoma, Washington, West Virginia, Auburn and Stanford were once in the Top 10, but no longer. Washington State now holds that distinction, sitting at No. 10 prior to the official release of the newest rankings. There's plenty of potential drama left to be had as the college football season winds down and teams jockey for position for either a top-4 or top-25 finish. Of course, there's the field and then there's Alabama. We'll find out in a matter of a few days if LSU can dispose of the wicked Warlocks of the SEC West. But, a blood-curdling fact on Halloween - 'Bama is scary good!

