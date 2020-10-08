Reports: Big Ten votes to cancel 2020 football season

According to The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten has voted to cancel its 2020 college football season.

Less than a week after releasing its updated schedule, it appears the Big Ten won't be moving forward with its 2020 season.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten's presidents have voted to cancel its upcoming college football season amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. An official announcement regarding the cancellation of the season is expected on Tuesday.

Per The Free Press, the Big Ten's presidents voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the season. According to Dan Patrick, Iowa and Nebraska were the only schools to vote in favor of moving forward with the upcoming campaign.

In remains undetermined whether or not the conference will attempt to hold a season in the spring.

The Big Ten presidents' vote comes after weeks of speculation regarding the viability of a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was postponing its fall sports -- including football -- until the spring.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules. At the time, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith admitted he was worried that the 2020 college football season might not ultimately happen.

"I am very concerned," Smith said during the call. "I used to be cautiously optimistic but I’m not even there now."

As it turns out, Smith's concerns were justified.