ELSAH, Ill. — It's just a photo. It took less than a second to snap.



There doesn't seem to be too much to it, a picture before a race at a small college in Illinois, but there is.

“It gave me faith in humanity,” said Principia College track and field coach Robert Baker. “We see so much negative. Especially in terms of sports- to see something that positive was really uplifting.”

This is Jeremiah Davis, a senior at Greenville University. He won a state title in high school and is two time all-American in college.

“You never have to worry about Jeremiah Davis when it comes to a track meet,” Greenville coach Brian Patton said. “He is going to get the job done.

But Jeremiah, like many in college, had some issues.

“For so long, I was selfish, all about me,” he said. “Jeremiah gotta’ win, Jeremiah gotta’ do this.”

All Corey Carter has done is win. The junior at Principia College is a 3 time all-American and a two-time national champion.

In fact, Corey topped the podium after winning the national championship, with Jeremiah finishing third.

Jeremiah did win a lot of races, too, but he has only beaten Corey once in eight tries. And although they have rarely spoken, the two are in each other's thoughts quite a bit.

“Every time I went to the track, I thought about Corey,” Davis said.

“Every time I am in the gym, or on the track I am thinking Jeremiah is training way harder,” Carter said.

Then, a few weeks ago at the Principia relays, the showdown was about to happen. Jeremiah just won his prelim heat in the 60-meters but he injured his hamstring. His dream of beating Corey was over.

“The tears started coming out of my eyes,” Davis said.

Then it happened. After the tears, Jeremiah decided he wanted to help.



“I looked up from setting my phone and Jeremiah was hobbling over there,” Coach Baker said.



“I don't know how he got over here,” Carter said.

“I wanted to show him, even though I am not running, I am here for you,” Davis said.

He held the starter block for his rival, and the competitor he didn't know.

“I fought back tears like I am doing now,” Patton said.



And perhaps at that moment, a life was transformed.



“I care about that dude, running track has made us build a bond together,” Davis said. “It's not about me, me, me, it's about us.”

