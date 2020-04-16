CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois basketball star guard Ayo Dosunmu has announced he will test the NBA Draft waters.

The would-be junior was an All-Big Ten media first team, AP All-Big Ten first team and earned one player of the week award this season in the conference.

Dosunmu averaged 13.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game in his sophomore year.

Dosunmu announced he was entering his name in the draft on social media, but said he wouldn't be hiring an agent, so he can retain his eligibility in case he opts to come back to Illinois.

"The two years I've spent at Illinois, I wouldn't trade that for anything," Dosunmu said in a video.

