ST. LOUIS — University of Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has turned a lot of heads so far this season for the Illini.

On Monday, he was recognized for his recent hot streak. Dosunmu was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after leading the Illini to a win over ninth ranked Penn State on the road.

Dosunmu had a game-high 24 points against Penn State and hit a clutch floater in the lane with time winding down to give Illinois the win.

This is Dosunmu's first Player of the Week award, and the second won by an Illini player this season.

On the season, Dosunmu is averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for Illinois.

