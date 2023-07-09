Illinois travels to Kansas for Big Ten-Big 12 showdown at Memorial Stadium

Illinois will face Kansas for the first time since 1968 when the Illini visit Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill — Illinois (1-0) at Kansas (1-0), Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Kansas by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Illinois leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas started 5-0 last season and, despite a midseason letdown, went on to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks will try to continue their non-conference momentum against Illinois, which is playing them for the first time since a 47-7 loss in 1968. The Illini are coming off a last-second win over reigning MAC champion Toledo and could build some confidence for a matchup at seventh-ranked Penn State next weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer against the Kansas pass defense, which struggled at times in a win over FCS-level Missouri State last weekend. The Ole Miss transfer threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns while running for a score, and he led the Illini on a 12-play, 64-yard drive to set up Caleb Griffin's winning field goal against the Rockets.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Illinois: DB Miles Scott made his first career start a memorable one, returning his first interception 48 yards for a touchdown against Toledo. The former wide receiver was chosen the Big Ten's co-defensive player of the week.

Kansas: Whoever starts at QB, whether that is Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean. Daniels has been slowed in fall camp by a back injury and was held out of the opener against Missouri State, even though Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said he could have played. Bean threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

FACTS & FIGURES