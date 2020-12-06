Liberty University player to transfer, cites 'racial insensitivities'

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A women’s basketball player at Liberty University says she is transferring because of “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture” of the school.
Rising sophomore Asia Todd made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter. Todd says the school's actions do “not align with my moral compass or personal convictions.”
Her decision comes several days after Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized for a tweet deemed inappropriate by nearly three dozen black alumni who rebuked him.