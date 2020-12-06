Liberty University player to transfer, cites 'racial insensitivities'

The player says the reason for her departure is because of “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture” of the school.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A women’s basketball player at Liberty University says she is transferring because of “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture” of the school.

Rising sophomore Asia Todd made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter. Todd says the school's actions do “not align with my moral compass or personal convictions.”