DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have selected small forward Michael Porter Jr. out of Missouri with the 14th pick of the NBA draft.

Porter played in just three games for the Tigers due to a back injury, which required surgery. He averaged 10 points and played just 53 minutes at Missouri.

He joins a young team with a strong nucleus that has missed the playoffs for five straight seasons. Denver finished a game out of the postseason each of the last two seasons.

Porter could immediately fill a need at small forward if veteran Wilson Chandler opts out of his contract.

