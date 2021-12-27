Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin tests positive for COVID-19

The Tigers are set to begin their SEC schedule on Wednesday against Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin is the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

Martin announced his positive test on Twitter on Monday.

"Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season. I’ve tested positive for Covid. Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy. Our program is excited and ready to start conference play," Martin tweeted.

The Tigers are set to begin SEC play on Wednesday on the road against No. 20 Kentucky.

Missouri is 6-6 on the season after an 88-63 loss to Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22.

