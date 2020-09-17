Drinkwitz: Mizzou down at least 12 for opener against Alabama due to COVID-19 concerns

Two players, including Kirkwood alum Maurice Massey, have also opted out of the 2020 season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers will be missing at least a dozen players for their opening game against Alabama on Sept. 26 due to COVID-19 related reasons, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced on Wednesday.

While not all 12 players have necessarily tested positive, Drinkwitz said at least 12 as of Wednesday would not be able to suit up for the opener against the Crimson Tide. That number could grow as testing continues leading up to game day.

Two players have also opted out of the 2020 season. Defensive lineman Chris Daniels and wide reciever Maurice Massey have opted out. Massey is a graduate of Kirkwood High School.

Drinkwitz said as of now he is not worried about the status of the Alabama game, which is scheduled to be played in Columbia.

"I can't forecast the future. I just take the results that come to me right now. We got 12 guys missing, we have an 111-man roster, so right now we're fine. Not worrying about it (playing against Alabama,)" Drinkwitz said.