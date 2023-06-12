Imo's signs NIL sponsorship deal with East St. Louis native Luther Burden III

Burden will appear in Imo's print, electronic and billboard advertising and engage in social media outreach as part of the NIL sponsorship agreement.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based Imo's Pizza has signed a sponsorship agreement with Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III.

The East St. Louis native will appear in Imo's print, electronic and billboard advertising and engage in social media outreach as part of the NIL sponsorship agreement.

Throughout the 2023 University of Missouri football season, Burden will be featured on Imo's billboard advertising in Columbia, according to a press release.

“I’ve loved Imo’s pizza for as long as I can remember, so this sponsorship was an easy ‘yes’ for me,” said Burden. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for a brand I admire and a pizza I absolutely love!”

“As a longtime fan of Missouri football and a huge fan of Luther’s, I’m excited Imo’s could secure this sponsorship with someone who is genuinely a fan of our brand as well,” said Imo’s CEO Mark Miner in a prepared statement. “NIL sponsorships are relatively new, but they make so much sense, as they allow us to align our brand with hometown favorites like Luther Burden III while they are still close to home."

The sponsorship will kick off with a pizza party provided by Imo's for participants in Burden's youth football camp at Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club in St. Louis.